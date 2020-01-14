It’s official, Selena Gomez is a total champion. The 27-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday, January 13 to promote her recently released album Rare. While she was there, host Jimmy Fallon had her stick around an play a game of “Can You Feel It?” and, boy, was it gross!

For those who don’t know, the hilarious game requires celebrities to stick their hands inside a box and see if they can identify what’s inside. Naturally, when Selena and Jimmy played, the results were epic.

First, Jimmy’s box was filled with raw eggs, so he ever-so-gently stuck his hand inside and was quick to guess correctly after looking at his fingers. Next, it was the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s first turn. She was forced to stick her hand into a shower drain filled with hair as the crowd groaned in disgust.

“I feel like it’s hair,” she said super calmly. Jimmy replied, “You’ve got guts, man.”

After that, it’s was Jimmy’s turn and his mystery item turned out to be a cow’s brain — ew! Thankfully, Selena’s next box was filled with something rather soft and cuddly. She bravely stuck her hand inside for the second time and hilariously asked “Is it my dog?” when the toy bear started to attack her hand.

Once Jimmy saw the songstress’s item he said, “Wait, I get cow brain and she gets a stuffed animal?”

Finally, the two had to complete the final challenge in the game. Both Selena and Jimmy came together and touched arguably the grossest thing ever: a box full of live meal worms.

“It’s so gross. Oh, my gosh! They’re mealworms!” Jimmy screamed upon seeing what was in the box. Selena yelled back, “NO!”

Both stars immediately ran off camera and grabbed some hand sanitizer.

Before the game was officially over, the crowd named Selena as the winner!

