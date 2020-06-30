Actress Lili Reinhart has issued an apology after coming under fire for her “insensitive” and “tone deaf” Instagram caption. Yep, fans were not happy with the Riverdale star after she posted a nude photo in an attempt to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, and now, she has spoken out about the situation.

“I’ve always tried to use my platform for good, and speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday, June 29. “It was never my intent to insult anyone and I’m truly sorry to those that were offended.”

I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better.

But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 29, 2020

“I’ve tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I’m still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf,” Lili continued. “I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive.”

For those who missed it, the 23-year-old stripped down and shared a completely nude photo of herself to Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The pic showed her naked on a beach as she sat sideways and starred into the camera. She captioned it, “Now that my sideboob has gotten your attention, Breonna Taylor’s murderers have not been arrested. Demand justice.” She has now taken down the caption.

Breonna, a 26-year-old, Black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020. They entered her home with a search warrant after they suspected her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was involved in selling drugs, however, there were no drugs found in the home. The police said that they opened fire because Kenneth shot at them first, but he later claimed that he thought they were intruders and that they did not identify themselves as police officers. The events are still under investigation.

“He didn’t know these were police officers, and they found no drugs in the apartment. None,” Rob Eggert, Kenneth’s lawyer said. “He was scared for his life, and her life.”

