Fans were left shook on Sunday, June 28, after Lili Reinhart stripped down on Instagram. Yep, the Riverdale star posted a complete nude photo, which had her body on full display.

The sultry snap showed the actress, as she sat naked on the beach and stared into the camera. She didn’t put any caption on it, but she did tag the Salton Sea in California as the location.

As fans know, the pic comes just days after the 23-year-old denied sexual abuse allegations made against her and her costars.

“I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault,” the blonde beauty wrote on Twitter. “It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers — and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.”

She also told followers that the cast is “looking into taking legal action.”

“This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them,” the CW star added. “I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

An anonymous Twitter account with the handle @Victori66680029 claimed that Cole Sprouse “became aggressive” and “shoved” her against a bed during a party at NYU in 2013. They added that they “told him multiple times to stop, and he wouldn’t listen.” Then, similar posts on other Twitter accounts accused Lili, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa of sexual assault as well. Cole also spoke out about the situation in a series of tweets.

“Earlier today, myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on Twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” he said. “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue.”

He concluded his statement with, “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my castmates and me.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

