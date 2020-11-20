Throughout her time in the spotlight, Sophie Turner has racked up her fair share of tiny tattoos. The actress — who has followed in her husband, Joe Jonas‘ footsteps when it comes to body art — has tiny ink designs all over her body. Since her other half has more than 20, with some dedicated to their relationship, it’s no surprise that Sophie would want to get some as well!

From tons that act as heartfelt tributes to her loved ones, pets and even her most iconic roles, the Game of Thrones alum has some pretty meaningful messages permanently inked on her. She even has a few matching ones with the Jonas Brothers crooner.

But what do all of her tattoos mean? Well, J-14 did a major investigation and broke down every single one of Sophie’s 10+ ink designs. From what she’s said about them to what fans think they mean, scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all of Sophie’s tattoos.

