Congratulations are in order for Girl Meets World star Peyton Meyer! The actor announced in October 2021 that he married longtime love Taela — whose real name is Taylor Mae LaCour.

“Alright I have to get sappy with you for a minute,” the Disney Channel album shared via Instagram. “I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons … And that one was you. I’m so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you.”

After a series of wedding photos, Peyton also shared a photo of a sonogram, seemingly announcing that he and Taela — who has a son from a previous relationship — were expecting their first baby together. “To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips,” the actor concluded his caption.

The singer-songwriter, for her part, shared the same four photos on her own Instagram alongside her own sweet caption.

“Thank you for showing me the kind of love that I thought only existed in fairytales,” Taela wrote. “Thank you for constantly reminding me of my worth and for making me feel like the most important, beautiful woman in the world. Thank you for being by my side through everything imaginable. I’m so grateful and excited to share this adventure with you forever. Even the really, really hard stuff is easy with you. You saved my life. I love you.”

While it’s unclear exactly when the duo started dating, they made their first appearance on each other’s social media accounts on Valentine’s Day in 2021. At the time, both Peyton and Taela shared the same photo, while her’s was edited in a black and white filter. The He’s All That star has been mum about his personal life in interviews over the years, but he did tell Tilted magazine in August 2021 about the importance that family holds in his life.

“Family has always been important to me, but the greatest lesson I learned was to grow out of the family,” he explained at the time. “It’s important to have morals and principles but it’s even more important to learn them for yourself and find what works for your own personal interest. It usually results in coming back around to realizing why your parents have taught you these things, but some things you might find are better for your path.”

