Fan-favorite Disney Channel series Girl Meets World came to an end on January 20, 2017, after three years on the air.

The Boy Meets World spinoff series starred Rowan Blanchard, Sabrina Carpenter, Peyton Meyer, Corey Fogelmanis and August Maturo alongside stars from the original show, Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage. Similar to its parent series, Girl Meets World followed a group of middle school best friends as they dealt with the every day issues of growing up. It also featured some pretty epic cameos from the Boy Meets World stars fans all know and love.

Although it’s officially off the air, viewers have rediscovered the show thanks to Disney+ and are taking a major walk down memory lane to binge-watch the entire thing one more time. This time around, the stars are all grown up in real life. While they may be tweens during the show’s reruns, most of the cast has actually left Disney Channel and furthered their careers in the entertainment industry.

But why actually did Girl Meets World come to an end in 2017? Scroll through our gallery to find out!

