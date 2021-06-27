When Girl Meets World — spinoff of the series Boy Meets World — came to an end back in January 2017, fans were seriously heartbroken. Watching Riley, Maya, Lucas, Farkle and their whole BFF squad take on the world together was nothing short of magical, and there’s not a day that goes by that viewers don’t miss it.

The Disney Channel show may have come to an end, but the cast has actually stayed pretty close over the years. Rowan Blanchard, Sabrina Carpenter, Peyton Meyer, Corey Fogelmanis, August Maturo, Ava Kolker, Ceci Balagot, Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage and Cooper J. Friedman have hung out a bunch of times over the years, and every time they do it quickly brings on all the feels. Amir Mitchell-Townes, who played Zay in the series, was even featured on one of Sabrina’s songs, called “Hold Tight!”

Aside from hanging out together, the stars have even gushed over their time on the show’s set in various interviews. Sabrina, for one, spoke to W Magazine in November 2018 about having grown up while shooting the show.

“I was really lucky that I was on a show when I was on a show,” the actress shared at the time. “I always say that because, for anybody, those years are primarily made for learning and taking in your surroundings and making mistakes, because you are allowed to make mistakes without being so harshly criticized.”

Similarly, she dished on growing up alongside the cast while appearing on The Zach Sang Show to promote the Girl Meets World final season in 2017.

“There is such a sweet memory of going through puberty with these people,” Sabrina shared during the interview. “They’ve seen your best and worst days and you’ve learned so much from these people. I was there five days a week, from morning until night and you really get to know those people as family.”

While all the stars have an unbreakable bond, there may not be any more BMW or GMW content from them in the near future.

“I feel like we’ve pretty much touched on all of those chapters of the possibility for more reunions,” Danielle told HelloGiggles in 2019. “I don’t necessarily know that we have anything more we need to revisit or go back into with a movie or a show. I don’t know if there’s anything left that we haven’t covered. But I also will never say never.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all the times the Girl Meets World cast has reunited since the series ended.

