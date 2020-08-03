Do you guys remember the adorable little girls that practically stole the nation’s hearts back in 2011?

In case you forgot, little Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin Rosie McClelland became an internet sensation after they uploaded a cover of Nicki Minaj‘s “Superbass” that went viral. And when it caught the attention of talk show host Ellen Degeneres, the girls appeared on her show and naturally, everyone couldn’t help but fall in love with them.

The then 8 and 5-year-old girls were so adorable, that they even got their own segment on the show. It was called “Tea Time With Sophia Grace & Rosie” and during it, the girls would interview celebrities like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber while having a tea party!

We mean, what could possibly be more fun to watch than little kids dressed in tutus talking to our favorite celebs, right? It was such a hit that the girls even became Ellen correspondents on the red carpet, appeared in two episodes of Sam & Cat and even released a single together!

But what are the cousins up to now, you ask? Well, we went ahead and did some investigating, and you are not going to believe how different they look. Yep, that’s right, the adorable little girls are all grown up, and we’re shook over how much they’ve changed. Plus, they’ve both come a seriously long way with their careers! See for yourself — scroll through our gallery to check out everything Sophia Grace and Rosie have accomplished over the years.

