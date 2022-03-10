Gearing up for mom life! Shay Mitchell is a fashion icon — even when she’s pregnant. The Pretty Little Liars alum and her baby bump have proved that moms can, literally, do anything.

She and longtime love Matte Babel welcomed their first daughter, Atlas Noa, in October 2019.

“I’m just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down,” the actress told Vogue following her daughter’s birth. “The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.”

Since then, Shay hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing the ins and outs of her baby girl’s life. From their first holiday card together to celebrating Atlas’ first birthday, the Dollface star’s Instagram followers have been there through it all.

“Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met,” Shay wrote on Instagram in November 2019 alongside a photo of her and Atlas. “I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say ‘I know you.’ Just know, sweet girl — whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama.”

More than two years after Atlas was born, Shay and Matte announced that they were gearing up to welcome baby No. 2 into the world. The Hulu star shared her pregnancy announcement shortly after the death of her grandma.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date,” Shay shared via Instagram in February 2022. “I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

She continued, “Little one, we are so excited to meet you,” noting that she and her late grandmother are “already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Shay Mitchell’s baby bump photos.

