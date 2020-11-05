Mom life! Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel first introduced their daughter, Atlas Noa, to the world in October 2019. Since then, the Pretty Little Liars star hasn’t stopped sharing adorable photos of the blue-eyed beauty on social media.

The baby made her Instagram debut with a sweet photo holding her mom’s hand. “Never letting go,” the actress captioned her post at the time. Following Atlas’ birth, Shay spoke out about being a first-time mom and said she’s been “a lot more present” every day.

“I’m just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down,” Shay told Vogue after her daughter was born. “The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.”

She also gushed over Atlas in a candid Instagram post.

“Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met,” Shay wrote. “I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say ‘I know you.’ Just know, sweet girl — whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Shay and Atlas’ cutest moments together.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.