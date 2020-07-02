For those who missed it, June 8, 2020 marked 10 years since Pretty Little Liars first premiered. The show became a fan-favorite among teens and young adults, especially because of its pretty amazing storylines!

Now, 10 years later, Shay Mitchell has opened up about her character Emily Fields, and said she’s “so proud” to have been able to play someone who was a member of the LGBTQ+ community. When talking about Emily, the actress explained that integrating the LGBTQ+ plotline into the show “was the perfect way to open up that conversation for so many people” at the time.

“That was one of the number one comments I would receive from boys and girls that would come up to me saying, ‘Thank you. Watching the show with my mom, with my dad with my family, made it easier to start the conversation.’ That alone, I was like awesome,” she told Access during a recent interview.

The 33-year-old added, “Not only was the show entertaining but it helped you, and that is such an incredible moment. I mean, there wasn’t another character I would have been happier playing. I was so proud to be able to play Emily and such an important role at that time.”

As fans know, Shay’s comments came just after the show’s creator I. Marlene King, gave fans a major update on the character. What is she up to now? Well, don’t worry, because despite having signed the divorce paperwork during an episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Alison DiLaurentis and Emily — known as Emison to fans — have officially reunited!

“@imarleneking today is Emison’s wedding anniversary. Please give us an update on how they’re doing,” the fan wrote. Naturally, the TV writer responded.

“Emison is going strong. They are reunited and loving each other hard,” she replied. “Plus they are great moms, raising their daughters to be strong women who are true to themselves and their identities.”

Emison is going strong. They are reunited and loving each other hard. Plus they are great moms, raising their daughters to be strong women who are true to themselves and their identities 🥰🥰 https://t.co/X7R0zpSn9U — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) July 1, 2020

Ok, this is seriously the news we needed to hear!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.