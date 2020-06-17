Is Shay Mitchell ready to have another baby? The actress, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, just opened up about her plans to become a mom again!

“You know, if that is how everything goes, then awesome, I would welcome it,” she told Access. ”It is such a crazy thing, as I’ve learned from this past experience. You can only hope for so much and we’ll see what happens. What’s meant to be will be. I’m just as curious and as excited as I think my mom is!”

As fans know, the Pretty Little Liars alum gave birth to a little girl, named Atlas, on October 20, 2019, and fans could not be more excited for her.

“He is the best! He’s the best dad,” she gushed when the outlet asked how her beau has been as a father. “He’s so in love with her, and they just have such a special connection too, so it’s incredible. I see her every day having him wrapped around her finger more and more.”

Before Atlas was born, the 33-year-old You star revealed in January 2019 that she had unfortunately suffered a miscarriage.

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

“If I thought being pregnant was a journey, I’m realizing we have just begun,” Shay said in a YouTube video after welcoming Atlas. “I was 99 percent excited to meet her, and 1 percent excited to eat something.”

