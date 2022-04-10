Forget Little Liar, just call Shay Mitchell a total fashionista! The actress has had a major red carpet evolution since she stepped foot into the spotlight. From her Pretty Little Liars days to now, the actress has changed up her looks — and fans love her for it.

“I’ve always been obsessed with fashion,” the Canada native told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2018. “I really don’t take it too seriously because I think that it’s meant to be fun.”

No matter if she’s wearing a gown or posing in a power suit — with tons of sparkles, of course — it’s safe to say that Shay has changed up her looks a lot over the years. A lot of her wardrobe changes came from working with stylist Monica Rose.

“Monica is so talented in the things she pulls and how she puts them together, and she is truly a magician when it comes to clothing, and fashion, and styling,” Shay also told Harper’s Bazaar.

Amid her Pretty Little Liars fame — she played Emily Fields on the show from 2010 to 2017 — Shay said her style was “always changing.”

“I don’t have one way to describe it. There are days where I wake up and I want to be a flower child, others where I want to wear all black, and some where I want to be super athletic and rock Jordan’s and an oversize hoodie,” the Dollface star explained to Glamour in 2016. “It all depends on the mood I’m in — and that’s why fashion is so interesting. But if I had to choose a go-to, it’s summer dresses. I love heels and throwing on a dress — I’m very girly in that aspect — and if I don’t have to wear a bra, we’re golden!”

Of course, her style has changed a lot since becoming a mom. The actress and her longtime love, Matte Babel, welcomed their daughter, Atlas Noa, in October 2019. They announced in February 2022 that they were expecting baby No. 2.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she shared via Instagram, in part, after losing her grandma and announcing her pregnancy. “Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

Scroll through our gallery to she Shay’s fashion evolution over the years.

