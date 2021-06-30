It’s no secret that there’s a Pretty Little Liars reboot with an entire new story in the works for HBO Max, but do any of the original cast members plan to reprise their roles in the future? Some of the Liars have spoken out about where they stand on the possibility of a reboot or a movie since the show came to and end.

Pretty Little Liars aired on Freeform for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017, and starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ian Harding, Keegan Allen, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish and Brendan Robinson, among others. Throughout the series, the four main Liars tried to uncover a major mystery about their missing friend, Alison DiLaurentis, after getting anonymous text messages that appeared to be sent from her. After Alison is found alive, the girls and their boyfriends work together to uncover who is the elusive “A.”

Once the show came to an end, the stars continued their Hollywood careers. While some got married and welcomed babies of their own, others made headlines for high-profile relationships. No matter what the future holds for the PLL stars, they always look back fondly at the show that gave them their start.

“We’ve all gone on to do other things, but I’ll always remember and hold that show so close to my heart,” Lucy said during an interview with TMRWxTODAY in June 2021. “Without that I wouldn’t be where I am, and I know that. I’ll always hold pieces of Aria with me. It’s a show people will continue to watch. There are so many episodes, I’m so impressed when people say they binge-watched it! I’m like, did that take you a year?!”

Prior to reflecting on her positive memories from the show, the Katy Keene alum also gave her blessing for HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin series. The show was announced via Variety in September 2020, with news that Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring would bring the series to life. This time around, there will be a new group of Liars who will be “made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago.”

“I sincerely wish everyone the best and I hope it’s a huge success,” Lucy told Us Weekly in November 2020 of the new series. “Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it’s important to be supportive of up-and-coming artists. I’m curious to see what they do with it!”

Scroll through our gallery to see what the original Pretty Little Liars stars have said about reprising their roles.

