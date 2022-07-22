Warning: Spoilers ahead. When Pretty Little Liars first premiered back in 2010, fans were obsessed with the show’s continuous mystery and trying to figure out who the identity of A really was. Now, the entire series has hit streaming services and viewers are watching the entire story of Alison DiLaurentis’ mysterious death unfold on screen again and again.

Starring Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Keegan Allen, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish and Tyler Blackburn, the show was based on the series of books by Sara Shepard and aired on Freeform for seven seasons until coming to an end in 2017. Throughout its time on the air, Pretty Little Liars became known for its wild story lines — like teachers dating students and anonymous texts from someone who pretended to be dead.

When it came to the show’s series finale, the only person who knew what would happen was Troian. “I was first told in the beginning of season 5,” the actress told Elle in June 2017, referring to the idea from showrunner I. Marlene King.

“I wanted her to tell me everything. It took two hours to go through the entire pitch,” Troian said about the show’s final reveal. “There was so much for her to tell! I didn’t even know about Mary Drake — we hadn’t really introduced that character’s story yet. So I didn’t know about Spencer being adopted either. She had a lot to tell me.”

The actress added, “Originally, the show was only supposed to last five years. So she was going to take it through to Charlotte being revealed as A, and that was it. But around season 4, the network contacted her and said they really wanted to take the show through to seven seasons. That’s when she had to start creating this whole other world, with a new ultimate villain. By the time she let me in on it, she had been thinking about it for at least a full year and had really fleshed it out. Over the next two years, we got to build it together.”

Take a walk down memory lane and relive 10 of the craziest story lines that came out of PLL during its seven years on the air. Scroll through our gallery for a full list.

