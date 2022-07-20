Pretty little besties! Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison might have Pretty Little Liars in common (Lucy starred in the OG series, Bailee is starring in the reboot), but they’re also super close friends in real life! In fact, Bailee revealed that Lucy “manifested” her PLL: Original Sin role!

“Before I was a part of the show, [Lucy and I] were working out together and we were doing abs, and she looked over at me and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, best idea ever, you should do the new Pretty Little Liars,'” Madison recalled to Entertainment Weekly in July 2022. “She was like, ‘My friend Roberto’s [Aguirre-Sacasa] doing it.’ That was it, that was the conversation. And then a couple months later, the script was sent to me and I texted her and I was like, ‘You’re never going to believe this.'”

Bailee, who is most well-known for her child stardom with movies like Just Go With It and Bridge to Terabithia, revealed how exciting it was to tell Lucy of her casting. “My favorite was calling her and letting her know that I was joining the show,” Baileee gushed to the outlet. “Her advice has honestly just been to trust my instincts and enjoy the ride, enjoy the process.” We love this friendship! “I sincerely wish everyone the best and I hope it’s a huge success,” Lucy told Us Weekly in November 2020 of the new series. “Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it’s important to be supportive of up-and-coming artists. I’m curious to see what they do with it!” Bailee echoed Lucy’s sentiments in her interview with EW. “You can’t recreate something that’s so special, but they laid the foundation for us to be able to create our own world within the PLL universe,” Bailee revealed. “The girls have been so kind and lovely. Troian [Bellisario] has been so lovely about talking about wanting to direct an episode. I would love to have their footprint on our show as well.”

