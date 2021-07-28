Got a secret, can you keep it? Pretty Little Liars is back and better than ever with a new spinoff series that’s set to star some notable names!

Titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the show — which is set to air via HBO Max — was created by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. While viewers won’t be transported back to the Rosewood they know and love, they will be introduced to the town of Millwood. And yes, in the new Pretty Little Liars world, the mysterious “A” still exists.

In September 2020, Variety was first to report that the series had been picked up by the HBO Max streaming service. The series is set to follow a new set of Liars, as they were called in the original series, 20 years after an unknown tragedy struck their small town. In present day, the teenagers find themselves at the hands of a new “A” who is dredging up the events from 20 years ago.

Based off the mystery book series by Sara Shepard, the original Pretty Little Liars series aired on Freeform for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017. The show starred Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery), Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin) and Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields) as the four main Liars with Ian Harding (Ezra Fitz), Keegan Allen (Toby Cavanaugh), Sasha Pieterse (Alison DiLaurentis) and Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal) rounding out the supporting roles. Over the year, the series also spawned two other spinoff shows — Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists — which both came to an end after one season.

While none of the original stars have been cast in the new show just yet, some have spoken publicly about this new generation of Liars.

Lucy, for one, told Us Weekly in November 2020 that hopes the new series is “a huge success.”

“Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it’s important to be supportive of up-and-coming artist,” she added. “I’m curious to see what they do with it!”

The Katy Keene alum also congratulated Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actress Bailee Madison on Instagram in July 2021 when it was announced that she would be starring in the series. “Who’s reAdy? I may be a little liar … but this secret is one I can’t keep any longer,” the Bridge to Terabithia star captioned her social media announcement. “Over the moon. Beyond excited. And so grateful.”

Lucy commented, “I’m so proud of you Bailee. You deserve all amazing things in life & I support you always !!! Go get ’em mama.”

Bailee isn’t the only star that’s been announced so far! Scroll through our gallery to meet the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast.

