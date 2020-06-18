It looks like engagement isn’t in the near future for Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel. Yep, the actress just explained why getting married is the last thing on her mind right now.

“A lot of people ask, it’s never been something I really cared for,” she told Entertainment Tonight when they asked her about tying the knot. “And I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends’ [weddings], anybody’s to be quite honest. It’s just not something I care for for myself and it’s something that Matte and I have spoken about.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum even told the outlet that her beau has considered proposing, but she told him not to.

“He’s been like, ‘You sure?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we work so well right now.’ It’s great and this dynamic just works for us,” she added. “It may not always be the correct way, but it works. That’s how I sort of have to go, you know, that’s how I do it.”

As fans know, her admission comes just days after she opened up about her plans to have a second baby.

“You know, if that is how everything goes, then awesome, I would welcome it,” the xx-year-old told Access.. ”It is such a crazy thing, as I’ve learned from this past experience. You can only hope for so much and we’ll see what happens. What’s meant to be will be. I’m just as curious and as excited as I think my mom is!”

Shay gave birth to a little girl, named Atlas, on October 20, 2019, and fans could not be more excited for her.

“He is the best! He’s the best dad,” she gushed when the outlet asked how Matte has been as a father. “He’s so in love with her, and they just have such a special connection too, so it’s incredible. I see her every day having him wrapped around her finger more and more.”

