Netflix’s three To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies were the ultimate rom-coms! Starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and more stars, the film series — based on the books by Jenny Han — followed the story of teenager Lara Jean (Lana) and her fake-turned-real love story with boyfriend Peter (Noah).

In the first film, fans watched as Lara Jean’s secret love letters get sent out in the mail and she’s forced to deal with the repercussions. After Peter receives a letter, he decides to take Lara Jean up on her offer to be in a fake relationship so he can get his ex-girlfriend back. Ultimately, the two actually fell in love. As fans were quick to fall in love with the love story between Lara Jean and Peter, they also became obsessed with the real-life friendship between the actors that portrayed them.

Although the stars never dated when the cameras stopped rolling, Lana admitted to Cosmopolitan in February 2019 that she and Noah “definitely encouraged the speculation” among fans.

“But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other,” she explained at the time. “You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

Due to the first film’s immediate success, the cast became overnight superstars — with Noah being dubbed the internet’s boyfriend. “The following is overnight,” the Charlie’s Angels star told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018. “The career is not.”

Lana, for her part, told Self in February 2021, “Lara Jean has just been the biggest impact in my life,” before reflecting on the film series’ success. “[The first movie] was received way better than I had ever imagined in my wildest dreams,” the Moonshot star told the publication. “It changed much of my life very quickly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lana reflected on how she related to her onscreen counterpart, Lara Jean, especially when it comes to showing off their love.

“Lara Jean loves little gestures … I think that’s why I love To All the Boys. It starts with a letter,” the actress noted before offering some advice to Lara Jean. “Make sure that the person that you love and the person that you want to be your partner wants to support you and wants to be on the journey with you,” Lana shared. “And doesn’t ask you to change. And doesn’t ask you not to focus on your future.”

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.