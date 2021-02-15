Now that To All the Boys: Always and Forever is officially on Netflix, fans want to know if there’s going to be another movie in the future!

The fan-favorite franchise ended with Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky continuing their relationship while going to different colleges — New York University and Stanford University, respectively. With all the distance between them, will their love story continue? Actress Lana Condor doesn’t think the characters will stay together while they’re in school.

“I think they’re going to really try,” the actress told Elle Magazine in February 2021. “I think their intentions are to try, but I also know that life gets in the way, and I do believe they need to grow separately. They’re at that pinnacle time in your life where you’re developing … I do think they get together maybe after college, like in years to come. For me, I believe that if you love someone, and they love you, and it is pure and true, I believe it can work.”

With that information from the film’s star herself, die-hard fans of the series need to know if there’ll be another film to depict the continuation of Lara Jean and Peter’s love story in adulthood. Thankfully, the cast and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han have answered this question many times. Scroll through our gallery to find out whether or not a fourth To All the Boys movie is in the works.

