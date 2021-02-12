It’s finally here! To All the Boys: Always and Forever premiered on February 12, 2021, and fans are saying goodbye to Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky’s love story once and for all. For the last three years, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo brought the characters written in Jenny Han‘s book trilogy to life, and this final film sends the high schoolers out into the world as they decide where they’re going to college.

“It’s so overwhelming. Let me tell you right now, I am fully in denial. I have not processed, not a single thing,” Lana told E! News in February 2021 about the fan-favorite film series coming to an end. “With the first and the second films, a lot of it was choosing between guys and choosing different relationships, which is obviously appropriate ‘cause that’s the genre of the movie … But something that was so important to me from the third one was like, okay, now I want her to choose herself. I want her to choose her dreams and her future and what she feels is right … as a woman.”

No spoilers here, but fans are sure to have a smile on their face when watching Lara Jean’s decision about her future unfold on their screens. To celebrate the iconic series coming to an end, J-14 uncovered a bunch of behind-the-scenes secrets from the movie’s set. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of them all!

