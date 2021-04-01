The beloved Kitty Covey might be headed back to your TV screens in the near future!

In March 2021, multiple outlets confirmed that Netflix was looking at Anna Cathcart to star in a To All the Boys spinoff series. This news came nearly a month after the final film in the fan-favorite franchise premiered on the streaming service in February 2021. Throughout the three films, Anna’s Kitty stole viewers’ hearts as the little sister who started it all. If it wasn’t for Kitty sending out her sister’s secret love letters in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s love story wouldn’t be here today!

“In the first movie, Kitty is definitely just the little sister. She’s in middle school and she’s young, and she’s there to be the pesky little sister to Lara Jean,” the actress told Collider in February 2021. “And in the third movie, you start to see her go onto her own path, where has her own small little romance and she’s going through these things. She has so many good role models in her life, with Margot and Lara Jean, and you definitely get to see Kitty grow up a bit. That was really special for me to experience, but also for fans to see.”

Now that both of the character’s sisters are off to college, it might just be Kitty’s time to shine. In fact, during the same Collider interview, Anna even shared what she thinks the youngest Covey sister would be up to five or ten years down the road.

“That’s so fun to think about because Kitty would be going to high school, and then she’d be going to college, and she might be dealing with relationships and going through some more things like both of her sisters have,” the Zoe Valentine star gushed. “That is so fun to think about. I also think, with both sisters away at school, so it would just be her at home with [her stepmom] Trina and [dad] Dr. Covey.”

According to Deadline‘s original report about the possible series, Netflix had no comment about the show. But the publication did say that the author of the To All the Boys novels, Jenny Han, is cowriting a script for the potential series.

“It’s so fun to think about what Kitty’s future might look like, because I feel like she could go in so many different directions with so many paths,” Anna told Teen Vogue in a goodbye letter to her character. “Something that I love about Kitty, she’s so headstrong and she’s so confident. She knows what she wants and she’s going to get it.”

