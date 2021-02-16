All dressed up! Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and the rest of the To All the Boys: Always and Forever cast put on their nicest outfits and posed for pics at home to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated Netflix film. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the stars were unable to meet up for an actual movie premiere. So, they turned their respective houses into their own personal red carpet event.

“TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER PREMIERE!!! I want to say so much … but all I’ll say is: I. Love. You,” Lana wrote on Instagram alongside her stunning pics. “You know who you are, to each and every one of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything. These movies are dedicated to you, because of you, and for you. Always and forever, Lana x.”

For the past three years, she and Noah brought author Jenny Han‘s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy to new heights. Now that it’s officially over, these budding superstars deserved a major celebration — even if it was virtual. Missed out on all the gorgeous outfits and stunning snaps? Scroll through our gallery to see all the To All the Boys 3 virtual red carpet pics!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.