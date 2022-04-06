Get ready for another Netflix romcom classic! XOXO, Kitty is in the works, which will be a series spinoff from the popular To All the Boys movies.

The series will follow Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty, the teen matchmaker who moves to Seoul, South Korea, to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. But, the teen soon finds out that “relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Netflix announced the lineup of the star-studded cast, with Anna Cathcart reprising her title role as the younger sister of Lara Jean. The other actors who will join alongside Anna are Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan (Love, Victor) as Q, and newcomers Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

Also joining the cast as recurring characters are Yunjin Kim (Lost) as Jina, Jocelyn Shelfo (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Madison, and Michael K Lee as Professor Lee.

The series comes from co-showrunners and executive producer Jenny Han, the executive producer and writer of the To All the Boys movies, and Sascha Rothchild. The 10-episode first season has officially begun production in Seoul.

The pilot for XO, Kitty was co-written by Han and Siobhan Vivian. The @toalltheboys Twitter handle posted a video announcement of the new show back in October, along with the caption, “The story isn’t over just yet. XO, Kitty, a spinoff series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix.”

Anna spoke with Glitter Magazine back in February 2019 about her experience playing Kitty at the time. “It was amazing! Kitty was such a fun role to play – I’m so lucky and grateful to have had the opportunity to portray such a strong and smart and loveable character,” said the Descendants star. “I loved all her lines and scenes! And working with the cast and crew was awesome.”

We’re glad you love playing Kitty, Anna, because it seems like you’ll be playing her for a little while longer! We’re so excited to see her journey to Seoul.

