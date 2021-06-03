They’re headed to space! Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor are saying goodbye to Jughead Jones and Lara Jean Covey as they team up for a new movie, titled Moonshot.

In June 2020, news first broke that the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before alum would be set to star in the flick, which has since been picked up by HBO Max. Months later, in April 2021, Deadline reported that the Riverdale star would be joining the cast.

“I’m the last person you want to be trapped on a spacecraft with,” Cole wrote in an Instagram caption when announcing the big news. “The timeless @lanacondor and I are making a movie on mars … or, at least, Atlanta.”

His character hasn’t been announced yet, but Lana will appear as “focused and buttoned-up college student” Sophie in the film. “She is a woman with a plan — or at least, she was before her boyfriend Calvin moved to Mars, and she decided to go after him,” the movie’s summary reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When the flick was first announced, Lana shared her excitement for the film via social media. “I am SO EXCITED for this project!!! I’ve always had a huge fascination w/ space and space travel and I absolutely cannot wait for this adventure!” she shared in June 2020.

As fans know, the Moonshot news came just after another HBO Max movie was announced with two fan-favorite stars. Aside from Lana and Cole, both Dove Cameron and Jordan Fisher are set to star in an upcoming rom-com, titled Field Notes on Love, for the streaming service. Similar to Moonshot, this film will also be about the relationship of two college-aged protagonists. “Hugo is dumped by his girlfriend before their long-planned romantic train trip across America. She leaves him with the tickets, which are nontransferable, booked under her name,” the movie’s summary reads, per Deadline. “Meanwhile, Mae is reeling from being rejected from USC’s film school. When she stumbles across Hugo’s ad for a replacement, she’s certain it’s exactly the adventure she needs to shake off her disappointment and jump-start her next film.”

Hopefully, there will be a lot of young adult content from these four in the near future, because there’s a lot of new content headed to HBO Max. “Lots in the works for 2021,” Cole also said in his April 2021 Instagram announcement. Well, we can’t wait to see it!

