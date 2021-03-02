Fans may know Cole Sprouse from his roles on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The CW’s Riverdale, but the actor is actually quite the ladies’ man off-screen. Although he’s been known to keep his relationships out of the public eye, the former child star has actually been linked to a bunch of famous faces throughout his years as a heartthrob.

Prior to his long-term relationship with costar Lili Reinhart, which came to an end in March 2020, Cole has been romantically linked to Victoria Justice, Alyson Stoner, Sophie Oda, Erin Barr, Katelyn Pippy, Reiña Silva and more in the past.

In March 2021, the Big Daddy star made headlines after cozying up to Ari Fournier during a walk in Vancouver, Canada. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship, but photos obtained by the New York Post’s Page Six showed the rumored pair holding hands during their stroll around the city. They both donned face masks, and photos showed the model interlocking arms with her possible beau while they chatted.

Although Riverdale fans are still holding out hope for Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones to rekindle their relationship IRL, it looks like Cole may be trying to move on. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Cole’s dating history.

