This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 15 years since The Suite Life of Zack and Cody premiered on Disney Channel! That’s right, the iconic show aired its first episode on March 18, 2005, and it seriously feels like just yesterday.

For those who forgot, it starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Phill Lewis, Kim Rhodes and more, and it was all about identical teenage twins Zack and Cody who have to live in a hotel after their mom lands a job there. The twins turn the hotel into their playground, constantly playing tricks on Maddie Fitzpatrick, the teenage candy-counter girl, and London Tipton, the daughter of the hotel’s owner. After it premiered, the show quickly became a fan favorite, which is why when it concluded on September 1, 2008, it was truly the end of an era.

But what are the stars up to now? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, the cast has accomplished so much since the show went off the air! Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of Suite Life is doing these days.

