Unexpected duo! Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton are set to star together in a horror comedy titled Lisa Frankenstein.

What Is ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ About?

Lisa Frankenstein will be “set in 1989 [and] the film follows an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage,” per Deadline.

When Will ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Premiere?

Lisa Frankenstein will hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

Who Stars In ‘Lisa Frankenstein’? Cast Details

Along with Cole and Kathryn, Lisa Frankenstein will also star actors Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino.

Obviously, Cole is best known for his Disney Channel days, along with playing Jughead Jones in The CW series Riverdale for seven seasons.

“To be quite honest, as I have now gone through a second big round of this fame game as an adult, I’ve noticed the same psychological effects that fame yields upon a group of young adults as I did when I was a child,” he told The New York Times in April 2022, reflecting on his childhood stardom. “I just think people have an easier time hiding it when they’re older.”

As for Kathryn, the actress is best known for her breakout role in HBO’s Big Little Lies, and made her MCU debut in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 as Cassie, a.k.a. Ant-Man’s daughter. She spoke about the audition process during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

“I had a meeting with Peyton Reed, our wonderful director, and it was really, really, really weird. It came out of thin air,” she told the outlet. “That’s how it felt to me. I think [Marvel casting director] Sarah Finn saw something in me a long time ago. I don’t know what she saw in me, but I was lucky enough to be cast in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Pokémon Detective Pikachu, both of which were through Sarah Finn. There could be another one in there, but I think she’s the reason that I got introduced to the MCU. And then Peyton also believed in me. He saw me as Cassie Lang, and it just takes one person to change your life. And they both did.”

