Riverdale has officially come to an end, but one storyline from the series finale is still raising some major eyebrows.

When the show’s final episode aired in August 2023, fans were shocked to find out that Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) were in a quad relationship during their senior year of high school. Betty revealed this information to Reggie (Charles Melton) in secret.

Keep reading for everything we know.

What Was the ‘Riverdale’ Final Season Quad Relationship?

“It started innocently enough with the four of us going on double dates — me and Archie, Jughead and Veronica. And then it kind of naturally evolved from there,” Betty told Reggie in one scene. “Some nights, Archie would sneak into my bedroom and Veronica would go home with Jughead. Other nights, Archie would spend the night at the Pembrooke, and I’d go over to Jughead’s. And sometimes, more often than you’d imagine, I would find my way to Veronica’s.”

While Lili and Camila shared a kissing scene as Betty and Veronica, fans were quick to wonder why there wasn’t a smooch between Archie and Jughead.

“I mean, that’s, like, too hot for TV,” Sarah Schechter, the chairperson for Berlanti Productions, explained to Variety. “I don’t think there was a reason for it. I think there’s a fantastic, fantastic amount of LGBTQ representation on the show.”

Despite the quad relationship, it was revealed that none of the main four characters stayed together into adulthood.

Was There Backlash for the ‘Riverdale’ Quad Relationship?

Yes, the non-profit organization OPEN (Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy) released a statement following the Riverdale series finale.

“It’s frustrating that Riverdale used its characters’ non-monogamous relationship as a ‘shocking twist’ rather than engaging with an authentic portrayal of non-monogamy as simply being part of people’s identities,” OPEN’s executive director, Brett Chamberlin, told TMZ. “We didn’t see or hear anything about why these characters practice non-monogamy, what it means for them, the substance of their relationship agreements and communication practices, or any of the other underlying motivations and work that makes relationships of any type function.”

