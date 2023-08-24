More Riverdale in our future? The show officially came to an end in August 2023, meaning there’s not much more for Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang on the horizon.

“It’s sad,” Lili Reinhart, who played Betty Cooper, told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “It makes me sad. It’s truly the end of an era of my life, a big chapter of my life, and I’ll miss my cast so much.”

Keep reading for everything we know about a possible Riverdale season 8.

Will There Be a ‘Riverdale’ Season 8?

As of now, The CW has officially said goodbye to the town of Riverdale.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” Mark Pedowitz, CW Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, announced in May 2022. “We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, Riverdale.”

What Did the Cast Say About ‘Riverdale’ Season 8?

Most of the show’s stars have revealed that they’re ready to move on following the show’s seven seasons.

“It’s such a bittersweet feeling,” Camila Mendes, who played Veronica Lodge, told InStyle during a March 2023 interview. “It’s the end of an era, and it’s going to be so weird not having the show as an anchor in my life, because it has been for basically my entire twenties. But simultaneously, I’m so excited for this next chapter.”

What Happened During the Final Episode of ‘Riverdale’?

Sticking with the time travel theme, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) met up with Betty in a dream to take her back to her final day of high school in the 1950s. Many questions were answered about what happened to the Riverdale teens, and a major fan theory was seemingly uncovered. For years, fans have speculated that the entire show was Jughead’s novel. When the character shared his final monologue, typewriter keys could be heard in the background.

“You know, the moments that make up a life. Where they’ve — where we’ve — always been, in this diner, in this town, in the sweet hereafter,” Jughead said. “So, if you happen to see that neon sign some lonely night at the end of the long journey, the journey that every one of us is on, pull on over,” the character told viewers. “Take a seat. And know that you’ll always be among friends. And that Riverdale will always be your home. Until then, have a good night.”

