It’s over! After seven seasons on the air, Riverdale officially came to an end on Wednesday, August 23. From Gargoyle Kings to possible alien invasions, The CW series was known for its wild storylines over the years. But how did the show come to an end and where did all the characters end up?

Keep reading for all the series finale spoilers.

How Did ‘Riverdale’ End?

The series finale had Jughead (Cole Sprouse) narrating the episode as Betty (Lili Reinhart) — the only member of her friend group left alive 67 years later — reminisced about her high school days. Keeping with the time traveling plot line, Jughead, an angel, took Betty back in time to her final day of senior year in order to give her friend group a proper goodbye. So, back in the 1950s, Betty gets to see her friends and all the show’s endgame couples are revealed to fans.

Yes, at one point it is revealed that Betty, Jughead, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) were in a quad relationship.

Was ‘Riverdale’ a Story Written By Jughead Jones?

For years, fans have speculated that Jughead’s narration of the series alludes to the fact that the show is actually one of his novels. While the finale didn’t exactly confirm the fan theory, it’s seemingly left up to interpretation by viewers.

“We’ll leave them here, I think. Where they’re forever juniors. Forever 17. Always grabbing a burger or a shake. Always going to or coming from some dance, talking about school or the big game, who is dating who, homework, whatever movie is playing at the Babyloniam,” Jughead told fans in his final monologue. “You know, the moments that make up a life. Where they’ve — where we’ve — always been, in this diner, in this town, in the sweet hereafter.”

As the show comes to an end, the sound of typewriter keys can be heard in the background. Did that mean Jughead was writing the end to his great novel?!

“So, if you happen to see that neon sign some lonely night at the end of the long journey, the journey that every one of us is on, pull on over,” the character told viewers. “Take a seat. And know that you’ll always be among friends. And that Riverdale will always be your home. Until then, have a good night.”

Scroll through our gallery to see where all the Riverdale characters ended up in the show’s series finale.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.