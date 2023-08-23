Making memories! Saying goodbye to Riverdale has been rough for Lili Reinhart. Luckily, she’s found the perfect way to remember the show: collecting items from the set she’ll keep forever.

Keep reading to find out what Lili stole from the Riverdale set.

What Props Did Lili Reinhart Take From the ‘Riverdale’ Set?

“[I have] a menu from Pop’s,” Lili told TV Insider in March 2023. “I want to get that framed.”

When it came time to come up with ideas for what she should take home with her, she turned to Riverdale fans … but they weren’t exactly helpful. “I asked on my Instagram once, ‘What should I take home?’ And people were just telling me to take home my co-stars,” she spilled, with the interviewer noting that the menu is “iconic and so perfectly Riverdale.” Besides her menu, Lili plans on grabbing a few more things, but nothing too crazy. “I’ll find some other little trinkets, I’m sure. But I also don’t wanna be a hoarder,” she gushed. “I have my memories for seven years and if I ever wanna go watch the episodes, I can. It’s always there.” What Has Lili Reinhart Said About the End of ‘Riverdale’? After seven seasons, Riverdale came to an end in August 2023. “It makes me sad. It’s truly the end of an era of my life, a big chapter of my life, and I’ll miss my cast so much,” Lili shared while chatting with Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “It’s the last time that we all will be collectively filming something together, so, I think we’re just going into this season knowing that we’re really going to try to cherish it.” 'Riverdale' Has Some Crazy Plot Lines! A Guide From Season 1 to Season 7

Teasing the final season with fans, she noted to Entertainment Weekly in March 2023 that there was “a lot of Barchie” leading up to the finale.

“We just shot a scene yesterday and he made me cry because of how good he was in it,” Lili shared at the time. “The Barchie of it all is definitely full circle. We shot a scene in front of Betty’s house the other day. There’s a lot of sweet, nostalgic moments throughout the last season.”

For more Riverdale pick up the latest issue of J-14, on newsstands and online now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.