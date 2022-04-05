Riverdale was confirmed for a season 7 in March 2022, but will it be the show’s last? A lot of fans, and even the cast of the show, seem to think so.

The rumors started in 2020 after KJ Apa told the Los Angeles Times that he is contracted to be on Riverdale for the next three years, meaning the beloved show will most likely end in 2023. In the same interview, he also confirmed his contract is the same as the rest of the show’s leads, which we can assume he is referring to Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes.

“I’m so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that success,” KJ told E! News.

Cole, who has played Jughead Jones in all six seasons of the teen drama, has also stirred up rumors of the show’s end. He said in a recent interview that many Riverdale cast members are feeling ready to move on, and that they hope they can “wrap it up in a bow.”

The Suite Life actor even told Entertainment Weekly that “the quality of a wonderful program is knowing how to wrap it up and say, ‘Hey, we love you guys. This is the end, and I hope you guys enjoyed the ride.’”

And during an Instagram live in November Lili Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper, commented on the possibility of when Riverdale might be ending. “I don’t know. We’re hoping for a season 7,” Reinhart said before whispering to the 28,000 people watching live, “And then that will prob– probably be the last one.”

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa doesn’t seem to feel the same way about moving on. In an interview with Decider, the showrunner said Riverdale’s future is “wide open” and that there are “still so many things to discover about these characters.” “Things have only started! There’s so much more to come,” said the Riverdale boss. “There’s still juice in the tank, as far as I’m concerned, at least. As long as the show remains meaningful to people, and people are invested in it, there’s definitely, definitely, definitely gas in the tank.” Scroll through our gallery of all of the times the cast has pointed to Riverdale’s possible end.

