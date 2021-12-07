Will there be more Riverdale in the future? A seventh season has yet to be confirmed, but the mysteries in the little town of Riverdale are never-ending.

The show premiered in January 2017 and introduced newcomers Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa to the acting world as Betty, Veronica and Archie, respectively. The show also brought Cole Sprouse back to TV as Jughead following his Disney Channel days. Over the course of six seasons, the fan-favorite teen drama has introduced multiple murderers, some crazy family dynamics and even witchcraft — thanks to Madelaine Petsch‘s character, Cheryl Blossom.

While the first four seasons showed the core four as they battled the realness of high school, the early episodes of season 5 allowed a seven-year time jump in which the characters — who had all previously moved out of Riverdale — were forced to return. The rest of those episodes had the characters engaging in, pretty much, some of the same drama as before. But this time around, they were in their mid-20s. As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the Riverdale shooting schedule, showrunner and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa got creative when it came to season 6.

The first five episodes, which premiered in November 2021, allowed for a five-episode special event taking place in Rivervale.

“It is very much continuing, in a strange way, all of the episodes from the end of season 5. The idea was, ‘Let’s swing for the fences, let’s do something that fans have been asking for.’ … ‘When is Riverdale going to go full-horror, full-supernatural?’” Roberto told Variety in November 2021. “That’s always a big decision and a big swing, but it felt like, ‘Oh well, this could be the time to do it.’”

The Rivervale-set special episodes gave the characters the freedom “to do things that they might not be allowed to do in Riverdale,” like, for example, kill Archie, summon spirits and bring back Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman.

“The tone is more Riverdale than Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but it’s definitely more out there than we have been on Riverdale, as hard as that is to imagine,” Roberto also told Variety, fielding comparisons to Kiernan’s former show, which came to an end in December 2020.

When it comes to Riverdale, fans have learned that truly anything is possible — even another season with even crazier story lines! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about a possible season 7 so far.

