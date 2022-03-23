The lives of Archie, Betty and Jughead are likely to get even weirder, as the CW just renewed Riverdale for its seventh season — speculated to be its very last. Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, shared her excitement over the news on her Instagram story, writing, “season 7 here we come !!”

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, also reacted to the show’s renewal on her Instagram, captioning the news with “Season 7 it’s official.”

The CW didn’t reveal whether season 7 would be the show’s last run of episodes or not, but the show’s stars have suggested it could be the end for their characters from previous interviews.

The rumors started in 2020, when KJ Apa said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that he is contracted to be on Riverdale for the next three years, meaning the beloved show will most likely end in 2023. In the same interview, he also confirmed his contract is the same as the rest of the show’s leads, referring to Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, and Camila.

The rumors then intensified when Lili said in an Instagram live at the end of 2021 that season 7 “will probably be the last one.” And shortly after that, Cole sat down with Entertainment Weekly and said: “I think the quality of a wonderful program is knowing how to wrap it up and say, ‘Hey, we love you guys. This is the end, and I hope you guys enjoyed the ride.’”

But rumors were squashed after Decider interviewed the show’s frontrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“Things have only started! There’s so much more to come,” said the Riverdale boss. “There’s still juice in the tank, as far as I’m concerned, at least. As long as the show remains meaningful to people, and people are invested in it, there’s definitely, definitely, definitely gas in the tank.”