Sorry, Disney Channel fans, but the Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Suite Life on Deck are most likely never headed back to TV. At least not with Cole and Dylan Sprouse involved!

Ever since the fan-favorite series and its eventual spinoff said goodbye to the network, viewers wondered whether or not the twins would ever reprise their iconic roles. Unfortunately, the answer is no! In multiple interviews over the years, both Dylan and Cole have shut down any idea about rebooting the two shows.

Aside from the twins, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody starred Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Phill Lewis, Kim Rhodes. For three seasons, fans watched as the brothers wreaked havoc on their home in the Tipton Hotel. Eventually, the boys moved from the hotel and spent another three seasons aboard the S.S. Tipton for the Suite Life on Deck where new characters, like Debby Ryan, were introduced.

During a December 2017 interview with Vulture, Dylan explained what ultimately led to their departure from the network. The actor explained that he and his brother “had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go,” but it got turned down. “We were 18. If that isn’t old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then … well, I would beg to disagree,” Dylan said. “I don’t think [Disney] were willing to work with us, really ever. So we stopped the show.”

From there, the boys both went on to attend New York University and nab some pretty major roles — Cole with Riverdale and Dylan in the upcoming HBO Max series Sex Lives of College Girls. Despite having left Disney Channel in 2011, people still wonder if there’s a glimmer of hope for Zack and Cody’s return. Scroll through our gallery and check out all the times Cole and Dylan have shut down Suite Life reboot rumors.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.