Get ready to see Dylan Sprouse back on TV because the former Disney Channel star just nabbed his first TV role in nearly 10 years! The actor is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max comedy series Sex Lives of College Girls.

After the Suite Life of Zack and Cody came to an end in 2011, the actor and his brother Cole Sprouse took a brief break from the spotlight. As fans know, Cole has since returned to TV with a starring role on Riverdale, but Dylan has stayed under the radar with some movie roles here and there — until now.

“Been a while since I’ve done a series … roughly 10 years. But it’s because I was hoping for a good one, and this seems like a great one,” the actor wrote on Instagram in December 2020, announcing the exciting news to followers. “Happy to be on board alongside a great cast and crew. Thankful today.”

Naturally, Cole wasted no time when it came to roasting his brother’s new role. Following his Instagram announcement, Dylan’s sibling commented, “What are they gunna do when they find out you’re not funny?” Although there was no witty comment back from Dylan himself, the show’s cowriter Mindy Kaling (who’s responsible for the Netflix show Never Have I Ever) hit back with “oh no.”

So, when can Sprouse Twins fans expect to see Dylan’s new show? Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.