Ever since Never Have I Ever fans binge-watched the entire first season on Netflix after it premiered in April 2020, they’ve been hoping for more episodes. Well, the wait is almost over because season 2 is finally in the works!

The brainchild of Mindy Kaling, the show starred Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Romona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez and Richa Moorjani. It followed the story of a high school sophomore named Devi who plans to change her social status at school after tragedy struck her freshman year. Full of iconic characters and some pretty hilarious moments, Never Have I Ever immediately became a fan favorite.

The streaming service first confirmed that a second season was in the works in July 2020 with an Instagram video featuring the stars themselves. Before Maitreyi broke the big news to her costars, they all seemed to be fixated on the fact that she changed up her look and got bangs. “I got bangs but that’s not what I wanted to tell you guys,” she said. “It’s not about the bangs. I just wanted to tell you guys that Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2.”

Although the cast and crew have been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the show’s second season, some details have been released! From the release date to which original cast members stars are returning to the show, scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Never Have I Ever season 2.

