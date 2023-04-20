You might be surprised to know that Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has a few tattoos up her sleeve! Keep reading to see photos of the Never Have I Ever actress’ ink and their meanings.

Does Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Have Tattoos?

Maitreyi has not one, but two tattoos — and they’re both pretty close together. She has an Attack on Titan design on her hip, close to her other tattoo of Kirby, her favorite character in Super Smash Bros.

“I’m 100% a nerd,” she told Thrillist in September 2022. “I grew up on Nintendo. That was my childhood. My dad brought a GameCube home one day, and my brother and I lost our minds.”

She revealed to the outlet that her tattoo of Kirby was inspired shortly after a Nintendo NY visit earlier in 2022, explaining that her Attack on Titan ink was to commemorate her journey of how much she’d “leveled up.”

ICYMI, the Turning Red actress plays Devi in Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which will release its fourth and final season later this year.

Maitreyi announced that filming had wrapped on Never Have I Ever season 4 on August 3, 2022, tweeting: “We wrapped filming!! It’s all done! I feel so grateful and overwhelmed with emotions.”

Mindy Kaling, who is the creator of the show, explained why they decided to wrap the series up after four seasons in an interview with Entertainment Tonight from April 2022. “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

“So there are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time,” she continued. “But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time.”

