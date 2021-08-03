Devi may have chosen Paxton, but is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan single in real life?

The Netflix show premiered its first season in April 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans immediately fell in love with the honest nature of fictional high schooler Devi as she tackles her love life. Not only did viewers relate to Maitreyi’s character, but they also couldn’t get enough of her swoon-worthy counterparts, Darren Barnet (Paxton) and Jaren Lewison (Ben). After a two-season-long love triangle, Devi and Paxton end up together!

“It is going to be interesting to see what happens next,” Maitreyi told Entertainment Tonight during a July 2021 interview. “I have no idea because she is happy with Paxton and that’s happening officially. But, of course, Ben’s obviously going to still be a player in the game.”

While Devi and Paxton are dating on screen, Maitreyi and Darren are just friends in real life. In fact, the actor made his red-carpet debut with girlfriend Mikaela Hoover in August 2021 at The Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles. The duo posed together and packed on the PDA for cameras before entering the event. Darren sported an all-black suit while his other half went for a two-piece glam look.

The couple took their relationship public in 2021 by sharing birthday tributes for each other.

“You make me happy. Happy Birthday Angel,” Mikaela wrote on Instagram in April of that year. In July 2021, Darren shared the same photo alongside a caption that read, “Happy birthday, love. Today is for you.”

Although it’s unclear exactly when they made things official, Darren and Mikaela are set to star in upcoming movie Love Hard together. Prior to going public with his relationship, the actor became the internet’s new boyfriend after the show premiered, and Darren spoke to Elle about his newfound attention and getting DMs from girls.

“Every time I refresh it, there’s like 100 or 200 more. There’s a lot that are just, ‘Hey, the show has really helped me through a hard time.’ Or, ‘Thank you for making me laugh.’ And I love those, and I try to reach out and respond to those,” the California native shared in May 2020. “And then there’s also the ones that are like, ‘Take your shirt off.’ And I’m like, ‘No.'”

Aside from Darren, the rest of the Never Have I Ever cast seems to keep their love lives somewhat out of the public eye. Scroll through our gallery for breakdown of the Netflix stars’ love lives.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.