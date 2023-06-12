Put a finger down if you’ve ever binge watched season 4 of Never Have I Ever and searched for news on season 5. Don’t worry, J-14 has you covered. Keep reading for details on season 5 of the Netflix show, what Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling has said on a fifth season and more.

Will There Be a ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 5?

We’re sorry to inform you that no, there will not be a fifth season of Never Have I Ever.

In March 2022, Netflix and cocreators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher confirmed that the highly successful series about a first-generation Indian American teenager named Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) would end after four seasons.

“Every year the cast is getting older, and we want them to be believably in high school,” Mindy told the TODAY show in August 2022. “We knew how we wanted to end the show when we started the show. And four years does seem just to be like the perfect amount of time for a high school show.”

Lang agreed that four seasons seemed like the perfect amount of time to wrap up Devi’s story.

“I think it feels nice to us now to have four seasons for four years in high school because high school shows are hard. You don’t want everybody to be in their mid 30s still in high school, you know. So, you have to let them grow up a bit.”

She continued, “But it feels nice to know that this was our last season so that we could really land the plane in the right way. Hopefully, fans will be very happy with the way we wrap things up.”

When Did ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Premiere?

The final season of Never Have I Ever premiered on June 8, 2023.

“I just wanted her to be proud of herself. I think at the end of the series, she gets to that point,” Maitreyi told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023 of Devi’s ending in the season finale. “I feel like every person deserves to have that moment of feeling truly, truly in love with themselves in a healthy way, so that’s what I wanted for Devi.”

