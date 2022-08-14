Never Have I Ever wanted the Netflix series to end! The show’s fourth season is set to be its very last, much to fans’ disappointment. Keep reading to discover everything we know about the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever.

Will There Be a Never Have I Ever Season 4?

Netflix has confirmed that Never Have I Ever season 4 will be released in 2023. It’s unclear when we could see the final season, but it’s been confirmed that filming for it has already wrapped! Production on season 4 began sometime in spring 2022 as co-creator Mindy Kaling shared an Instagram post in April teasing the writing process.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, announced that filming had wrapped on Never Have I Ever season 4 on August 3, 2022. She tweeted, “we wrapped filming!! It’s all done! I feel so grateful and overwhelmed with emotions.”

Mindy explained why they decided to wrap the show up after four seasons in an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

“So there are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, OK this is time,” she added. “But the truth is, we got to know the characters. The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good. We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time.”

What Can We Expect for Season 4 of Never Have I Ever?

Lee Rodriqguez, who plays Fabiola on the Netflix show, teased fans on what to expect for season 4 in an interview with J-14. “They could expect a lot of drama, a lot of fun, a lot of things coming to full circle. So I feel like everyone will be happy with the fourth season,” she told us.

“I kind of want everyone’s fan pics and fan theories to just come true in season 4,” Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor, told J-14. So do we!

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Never Have I Ever‘s season four.

