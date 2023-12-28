Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has made a name for herself playing Devi in Never Have I Ever, an awkward teenaged girl in the middle of a drama-filled love triangle … but is her love life as exciting as the one she has on the Netflix show? We broke down the actress’ relationship status, past romances and more. Keep reading to find out more on Maitreyi’s dating life.

Is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Single?

It appears that Maitreyi is currently single, looking at her social media accounts.

“The other day, I said to Mindy [Kaling], ‘I think I’m just more of a badass when I’m single,'” told E! News in November 2022. “Right now in my life, I am so happy just doing me and being there for myself.”

Maitreyi also spoke about how she doesn’t really do “labels” when it comes to attraction.

“I’m very much so a personality person,” she said of what she wants from a partner. “If you get that banter with me, you can read my face perfectly, I don’t care if you’re a boy, girl or in between. You are my person, and you are just the package that that person comes in. I’m very much about the personality and I don’t really do labels for attraction.”

At the end of the day, the Netflix star says she wants to find “someone who understands me.”

Is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Dating Jaren Lewison or Darren Barnet?

While fans love to ship her and her swoon-worthy counterparts on Never Have I Ever, Darren Barnet (Paxton) and Jaren Lewison (Ben), the actors have said over and over that their relationships are only platonic.

On top of that, Darren has most recently been in a relationship with Mikaela Hoover, after they made their red carpet debut in August 2021 at The Suicide Squad premier. The couple took their relationship public in 2021 by sharing birthday tributes for each other.

“You make me happy. Happy Birthday Angel,” Mikaela wrote on Instagram in April of that year. In July 2021, Darren shared the same photo alongside a caption that read, “Happy birthday, love. Today is for you.”

However, it’s unclear where their relationship stands now.

