It’s official, you guys — Netflix’s Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast had the absolute best reaction!

Yep, in honor to share the exciting news with her castmates (and with the world), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan called up her costars, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Romona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez and Richa Moorjani, via Zoom. But before she could break it to them, they couldn’t help but notice she had changed up her look. Yep, Maitreyi got bangs, and everyone thought that was the news she wanted to share.

“I got bangs but that’s not what I wanted to tell you guys,” she said. “It’s not about the bangs. I just wanted to tell you guys that Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2.”

Naturally, all the stars freaked out over the announcement!

“That is much better news than you getting bangs,” Darren joked.

This is seriously the best news ever! For those who missed it, the first season followed a 15-year-old girl named Devi Vishwakumar, who, after her dad, Mohan, passed away, struggled to balance her friends, wanting a boyfriend, school and her strict Indian family.

Previously, Hanna Stein, who starred as the non-traditional mean girl named Shira, opened up about how teens can relate to the show and her character.

“I actually was an outcast in high school. High school was a struggle for me,” she explained exclusively to J-14. “You know, high school is hard no matter what and I don’t want them to emulate her, more so just [off] the bat [see] this girl is confident in who she is. So, whoever you are out there be confident in that, because there’s nothing interesting about being ordinary and it took me a long time to learn that. High school is difficult for anyone that feels a little bit different. It was interesting playing this popular girl when that wasn’t my story in high school.”

