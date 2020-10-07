Sorry, Suite Life of Zack and Cody fans, the show is not headed back to Disney Channel any time soon, according to Dylan Sprouse.

The actor, 28, was asked about the possibility of bringing the series back to TV when chatting with iHollywood TV recently, and he said, “Confidently, no.”

“I don’t think that we will [bring the show back],” Dylan said. “There’s a lot of different reasons, but primarily because that was a chapter of both of our separate lives or together life that was just a role at the time. A lot of times you see these reboots happening and it’s kind of fan-service. I also just think that usually, they’re not as good and part of the nostalgia is gone.”

He continued, “I think the show remains special in a lot of people’s hearts and that’s how we’re going to leave it.”

Dylan and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, starred as Zack and Cody Martin on the fan-favorite Disney Channel series from 2005 to 2008. They also reprised their roles for the spinoff series Suite Life on Deck, which aired on the network from 2008 to 2011.

“I don’t remember it at all,” Dylan told iHollywood TV about his time as a Disney Channel star. “It was such a crazy time in my life. Working day in and day out.”

Dylan and Cole appeared on Disney Channel for seven years until an apparent rift between the brothers and the network caused them to go their separate ways. At the time, the twins “had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go,” but it got turned down, Dylan explained during a 2017 interview with Vulture.

“We were 18. If that isn’t old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then … well, I would beg to disagree,” the actor said at the time. “I don’t think [Disney was] willing to work with us, really ever. So we stopped the show.”

