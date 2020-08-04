Barbara Palvin

Dylan and Barbara started dating in June 2018. As for how they met, the pair revealed to W Magazine that former Disney star actually slid into the model’s DMs!

“She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs,” the actor explained. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

“I took my time,” Barbara added. “I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

“I’m not one to chase,” Dylan continued. “If I get left on read after putting out my number, f**k that. I’m crying internally, but outwardly… So I ended up booking a movie and going to China for a six-month shoot. My manager was with me and asked, ‘Dylan, is there anything you wish you had wrapped up before you left?’ And for the first time in six months, Barbara popped in my head, and I thought, I wish I had time to take this girl on a date. Ten minutes later, Barbara texts me for the first time in six months.”

The brunette beauty later told People Magazine that she knew he was the one “the first minute they met.”

“I flew to China to see him after talking for three months,” she revealed. “I was supposed to work in China and then they canceled the job and I was like, ‘Do you think it’s crazy that I still want to go and see you cause I was so excited?’ And he was like, ‘Please come!’ For a month he kept asking me to be exclusive and I was like, ‘No I have to get to know you more.’”

And when the outlet asked what made her finally want to become exclusive with him, she explained, “I just sat down, took a deep breath and was like, ‘What am I waiting for?’ There’s no other guy that I would love more than I love him. He’s got everything that I need.”

Since then, they’ve been total couple goals. They’re constantly sharing the most adorable, PDA-filled pictures, showing off their love, gushing over each other in interviews, jetting off on romantic getaways, giving each other the sweetest gifts and supporting each other’s work, and everyone is seriously living for it.