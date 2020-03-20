This may come as a shock, but Wednesday, March 18 marked the 15th anniversary since Suite Life of Zack and Cody premiered! Yep, it feels like just yesterday fans were watching Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Brenda Song and Ashley Tisdale on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it. Well guys, prepare to get emotional because in honor of the anniversary, Dylan posted a heartfelt tribute to the show, and he got real about the impact it had on his and his brother’s lives.

“Yesterday marked the 15 year anniversary of when Suite Life first premiered on TV. It was so long ago that the cold open of the pilot episode was Cole searching for non existent armpit hair on me. We were both around 11 years old when we started filming. A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show, in a way, saved us,” he wrote, alongside a still from the iconic Disney Channel show. “1000 years of gratitude to all involved. I love you all and I’m glad this show can still give families the nostalgia they once had when watching it. I’ll keep those memories forever.”

OK, is anyone else crying right now?! Camila Mendes, who currently stars in Riverdale with Cole, even left her seal of approval on the photo. “#TeamZack,” she commented.

That’s not all. Brenda also took to her Instagram to speak out about the anniversary, and boy, did it bring on the nostalgia.

“My actual reaction when I just read that it’s the 15th anniversary of the premiere #thesuitelifeofzackandcody!” the actress captioned a shot of her and her cast mates with their mouths open. “That’s insane! I’ve never felt so old. Hahaha. Such an incredible life changing time. Miss you gang!”

BRB going to watch reruns of the show on repeat.

