You guys may not believe this, but Wednesday, March 25 is Aly Michalka‘s 31st birthday! The actress was only 16 when she starred in Phil of the Future, which means it’s been more than 15 years since the show premiered. Wow, can you believe how fast time has flown by?!

The series ran for about two years and also starred Raviv “Ricky” Ullman, Amy Bruckner, Craig Anton, Lise Simms, J.P. Manoux, Kay Panabaker, Brandon Mychal Smith, Brenda Song and more! It honestly feels like it was just yesterday that we were watching the Diffy family grace our TV screens, doesn’t it? In case you forgot, in the show, the Diffy family lived in the year 2121. But when their time machine malfunctioned and they were thrown into the year 2004, they were forced to try to fit in and live like a normal family. It was truly an epic show, and there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss it, TBH.

But what has the cast been up to over the last 13 years, you ask? Well guys, we’ve got you covered. In honor of her birthday, we did some investigating, and it turns out, most of them have not slowed down! Some of the stars went on to act in a bunch more TV shows and movies, while others took a break to focus on their education or to start families of their own. But either way, they’ve certainly accomplished a lot.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Phil of the Future is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.