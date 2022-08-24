There’s no doubt about it — Hannah Montana *is* Miley Cyrus. The eponymous Disney Channel series that ran from 2006 to 2011 starred Miley as the “Best of Both Worlds” pop star Hannah Montana slash normal high school teen Miley Stewart. However, more than 1,200 other girls auditioned for the role that eventually went to Miley Cyrus, including some now-famous celebrities! Keep reading to uncover all of the celebrities who were almost Hannah Montana!

The discussion surrounding the casting of Hannah Montana came after a TikTok video from August 2022 went viral claiming that Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda almost snagged the titular role. The show’s original casting director Lisa London later chimed in to those rumors and posted a TikTok to explain that this wasn’t the case.

“I’m actually the original casting director on Hannah Montana, and I discovered Miley Cyrus,” Lisa said on her TikTok. “I wanted to let everyone know that Belinda, who is lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah.”

Instead, Lisa revealed a photographed sheet of paper, which was dated May 6, 2005, and featured Miley’s name along with two others: Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen and Victorious actress Daniella Monet. “These were the final three actresses the network test out of over 1,200 girls,” Lisa revealed.

Fast-forward to August 22, and AJ Michalka chimed in with more Hannah Montana casting revelations! “I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill,” AJ wrote via the duo’s Twitter account. “Gary Marsh originally offered the role of ‘Hannah Montana’ to Aly and I was offered the role of [Hannah’s best friend] ‘Lilly Truscott’ (I know this so doesn’t matter but thought I’d chime in).”

Older sister Aly Michalka had previously discussed the offer on the role for the Disney show in a podcast episode from Between Cut and Action in June 2021. The star revealed, “I remember being so sure about saying no.” Aly was most well-known for her role in Disney Channel’s Cowbelles, Phil of the Future and Now You See It at the time.

“I was just like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to do a show about singing. I don’t want to do a show where I play two people,” she explained. “I’m a solo artist, but in my real life I’m actually a duo with my sister. I think this is going to be insanely confusing for people.”

