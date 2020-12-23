2020 just got a little bit better thanks to Aly and AJ Michalka! The former Disney Channel duo announced that they’d be returning to music under the moniker Aly & AJ for a very special release that’s sure to take you on a major walk down memory lane. Gear up, music fans, because a “Potential Breakup Song” remake is coming.

The official Aly & AJ Twitter account shared a clip of the new song and revealed that on December 29, 2020, fans would be getting an explicit version of the track. Yes, our middle school selves are freaking out a little!

Following the song’s release, the sisters are set to take the stage at TikTok’s New Year’s Eve event on December 31. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a live version of “Potential Breakup Song” sooner than we thought! As fans know, the rerelease of their most famous track comes months after Aly revealed the song’s true meaning during an April 2020 interview with Insider.

“It wasn’t connected to any particular person. We were just like, ‘Let’s write a breakup song,’” the singer explained. “At the time, we weren’t thinking it was going to be a breakup anthem, but it kind of became that, which is really cool.”

The sibling pair first stepped onto the music scene after Aly appeared in the Disney Channel series Phil of the Future. They went on to star alongside each other in the DCOM Cow Belles and released three albums under the name Aly & AJ before briefly rebranding to 78Violet. Now, the girls are back together again and have new music on the horizon. Their latest single “Slow Dancing” is the first off their upcoming album, which “scheduled for release in spring 2021,” as per Paper.

Scroll through our gallery to find out what else Aly and AJ have been up to since their Disney Channel days!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.